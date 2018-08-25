Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Has big day against Rangers
McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in the Giants' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Friday.
The veteran outfielder stuffed the stat sheet, cranking his 15th homer and swiping his 12th and 13th bags of the season from atop the order. He hasn't produced at the level of his All-Star years this season, but McCutchen has managed to put together a solid campaign after a slow start, as he's now slashing .255/.354/.415 through 467 at-bats.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Back in Thursday's lineup•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Out as expected•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Likely to be traded this week•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Three hits in loss to Reds•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Goes yard Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...