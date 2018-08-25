Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Has big day against Rangers

McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in the Giants' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Friday.

The veteran outfielder stuffed the stat sheet, cranking his 15th homer and swiping his 12th and 13th bags of the season from atop the order. He hasn't produced at the level of his All-Star years this season, but McCutchen has managed to put together a solid campaign after a slow start, as he's now slashing .255/.354/.415 through 467 at-bats.