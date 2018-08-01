Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Hits 11th home run

McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Padres.

McCutchen struggled through much of July but finished the month by going 5-for-12 with a home run and two walks over the last three games. The veteran outfielder has a .258/.353/.413 slash line with 11 home runs and 44 RBI on the season.