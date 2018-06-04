Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Hits three-run home run
McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Phillies.
McCutchen drove a curveball up in the zone from Jake Arrieta out to the opposite field in the sixth inning for his fourth home run of the season. The shot was McCutchen's first homer since April 20, though he has started to show signs of hitting for power with four extra-base hits in his past 10 games. He got off to a similarly slow start last season before going on a hot-stretch in June, so there is hope that his performance will turn around at some point this season, but to this point McCutchen's performance has been a significant disappointment.
