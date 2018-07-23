Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Homers in loss
McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Athletics.
McCutchen's eighth-inning homer put the Giants on top momentarily, but it was all for naught as the bullpen failed to hold the lead. The 31-year-old's numbers are down across the board since joining San Francisco this season, but he has salvaged some fantasy value with a .259 batting average, 51 runs, 10 homers, 42 RBI and nine steals in 97 games.
