Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Homers in second straight game

McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Arizona.

Zack Godley made a mistake in location with his sinker in the fourth inning, and McCutchen made him pay by depositing the ball into the left field bleachers at AT&T Park. The 31-year-old has now homered in consecutive games after going 36 games between his previous two long balls. McCutchen's power was expected to take a hit based on the cavernous dimensions of his new home park, and it certainly has when you consider he has hit just five home runs through 247 plate appearances. What wasn't expected was his drop in batting average (.246), and his .309 BABIP indicates that he isn't necessarily getting unlucky. Fortunately for McCutchen's fantasy owners, the outfielder's batted ball metrics show that he is actually stroking the ball with more authority than he has at any point during his illustrious career (47.8 Hard% in 2018 compared to 37.3 percent career rate), which could lead to increased power numbers as we enter the warmer summer months.