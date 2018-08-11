Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Homers, walks four times

McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs and four walks in the Giants' 13-10 victory over the Pirates on Friday.

McCutchen had been in an 0-for-10 skid coming into the game but he was able to emphatically break out of it, getting on base in five of his seven plate appearances including his 13th long ball. The homer was nice, but the four free passes were probably the most impressive part of this stat line, as they brought the veteran's on-base percentage all the way up to .360 on the season. On the whole, his numbers aren't quite up to par with what he put up back in his All-Star days, but McCutchen is still having a fine offensive season after a slow start, with a .781 OPS, 13 homers and 25 doubles to his name through 420 at-bats.