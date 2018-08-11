Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Homers, walks four times
McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two RBI, two runs and four walks in the Giants' 13-10 victory over the Pirates on Friday.
McCutchen had been in an 0-for-10 skid coming into the game but he was able to emphatically break out of it, getting on base in five of his seven plate appearances including his 13th long ball. The homer was nice, but the four free passes were probably the most impressive part of this stat line, as they brought the veteran's on-base percentage all the way up to .360 on the season. On the whole, his numbers aren't quite up to par with what he put up back in his All-Star days, but McCutchen is still having a fine offensive season after a slow start, with a .781 OPS, 13 homers and 25 doubles to his name through 420 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...