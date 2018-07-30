Giants' Andrew McCutchen: In Monday's lineup

McCutchen (foot) will man right field and bat atop the order in San Diego on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McCutchen will not miss any additional time after leaving Sunday's game against Milwaukee due to a foot contusion. With just a two-game set on tap in San Diego, he will get a breather during the club's scheduled off day Wednesday. Through 103 games this year, McCutchen has slashed .253/.348/.405 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and nine stolen bases.