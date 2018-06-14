Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Leaves yard for second straight game
McCutchen went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday in the Giants' 16-inning victory over the Marlins.
Cutch left the yard on a first-inning hanging breaking ball from Dan Straily, launching it into the left field stands. He also cleared the fences Wednesday and has done so five times in his past 11 games. In that stretch, he's 18-or-49 (.367) with 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. McCutchen looks like he's firmly curing his early-season power woes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.