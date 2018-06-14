Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Leaves yard for second straight game

McCutchen went 3-for-7 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday in the Giants' 16-inning victory over the Marlins.

Cutch left the yard on a first-inning hanging breaking ball from Dan Straily, launching it into the left field stands. He also cleared the fences Wednesday and has done so five times in his past 11 games. In that stretch, he's 18-or-49 (.367) with 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. McCutchen looks like he's firmly curing his early-season power woes.