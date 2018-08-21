Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Likely to be traded this week
McCutchen has been placed on revocable waivers and could be traded to a new team by the end of the week, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
According to Baggarly, the Giants were waiting to place McCutchen on revocable waivers while they were still chasing a playoff spot, but after they were swept by the Reds over the weekend, it seems they are waiving the white flag. Baggarly expects the Giants to do McCutchen a solid and ship him to a team where he could get more exposure during a potential World Series run. He will be a free agent this winter, and while he is still an above average hitter (114 wRC+), he has graded out as a negative defender in each of the past three seasons (according to FanGraphs). If he does indeed get traded to a contender, it's possible he will see a significant reduction in playing time over the rest of the season, but that all depends on where he ends up.
