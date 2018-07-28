Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Moves atop order

McCutchen is leading off Saturday against the Brewers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rookie Steven Duggar had been leading off for the Giants, but now McCutchen will get his shot against righty Jhoulys Chacin. McCutchen has a career .277/.357/.469 slash line as a leadoff hitter, but a lot of that production came when he was in his prime. He is hitting .255/.348/.408 with 10 home runs and nine steals in 440 plate appearances this season. If this lineup construction holds, McCutchen should see his runs tick up and his RBI tick down.