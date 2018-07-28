Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Moves atop order
McCutchen is leading off Saturday against the Brewers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rookie Steven Duggar had been leading off for the Giants, but now McCutchen will get his shot against righty Jhoulys Chacin. McCutchen has a career .277/.357/.469 slash line as a leadoff hitter, but a lot of that production came when he was in his prime. He is hitting .255/.348/.408 with 10 home runs and nine steals in 440 plate appearances this season. If this lineup construction holds, McCutchen should see his runs tick up and his RBI tick down.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Homers in loss•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Steals ninth base•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Steals eighth base•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Collects three hits Sunday•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Receives breather against Rockies•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Records three hits, homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?