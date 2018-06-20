Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Not in lineup Wednesday
McCutchen is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Over his last 16 games, McCutchen has hit .333/.347/.623 with five home runs. Mac Williamson will slide over to right field Wednesday with Hunter Pence getting the start in left.
