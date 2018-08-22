Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Out as expected

McCutchen is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, McCutchen is situated on the bench Wednesday as the Giants are reportedly working toward trading the outfielder before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline. Gorkys Hernandez is starting in right field in this one, while Alen Hanson and Austin Slater could also benefit from more opportunities if McCutchen is indeed traded.