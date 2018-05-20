Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Out Sunday with bruised knee
McCutchen (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCutchen suffered a bruised knee on a slide Saturday, and it only makes sense that the Giants would hold him out through Monday's off day. If the knee is still barking come Tuesday, the Giants could opt to DH McCutchen for the two-game set in Houston.
