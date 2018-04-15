McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday against the Padres.

McCutchen managed to hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning off left-handed pitcher Clayton Richard on Saturday. He has gotten off to a slow start with his new club, now slugging just .357 for the season. He had a similarly slow start last season, and rebounded to produce valuable numbers in June and July so it isn't time to panic yet.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories