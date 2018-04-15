McCutchen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday against the Padres.

McCutchen managed to hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning off left-handed pitcher Clayton Richard on Saturday. He has gotten off to a slow start with his new club, now slugging just .357 for the season. He had a similarly slow start last season, and rebounded to produce valuable numbers in June and July so it isn't time to panic yet.