Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Records three hits, homer

McCutchen went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

McCutchen's slugging percentage and batting average both increased significantly throughout June, so it was appropriate the he ended the month on a strong note. He has 12 three-hit performances and six home runs in the past 30 days, so it appears that he may once again breakout of an early season slump to post solid season-long numbers.