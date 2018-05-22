Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Returns to lineup Tuesday
McCutchen (knee) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
McCutchen bruised his knee Saturday against the Rockies and was forced to leave the game. He missed Sunday's contest but is back in action Tuesday after the team's day off Monday. He'll bat second and play right field.
