Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Seventh homer Wednesday
McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a double in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.
McCutchen got the Giants on the board early with his homer in the top of the first inning, but they ultimately couldn't make it hold up in the 5-4 defeat. The 31-year-old has notched multi-hit efforts in six of his last seven starts, hitting four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over that span. Though he got off to a slow start over the opening two months, McCutchen is now up to a .262/.351/.447 slash line following his recent outburst.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.