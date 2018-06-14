Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Seventh homer Wednesday

McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a double in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.

McCutchen got the Giants on the board early with his homer in the top of the first inning, but they ultimately couldn't make it hold up in the 5-4 defeat. The 31-year-old has notched multi-hit efforts in six of his last seven starts, hitting four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over that span. Though he got off to a slow start over the opening two months, McCutchen is now up to a .262/.351/.447 slash line following his recent outburst.