McCutchen is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

McCutchen has had some tough times at the plate lately. Over the last seven games he's gone 3-for-18 (.167) and struck out seven times. However, despite his struggles he's managed to get on base frequently, as he's drawn nine walks in that time. Austin Slater will start in right field and hit seventh with McCutchen out.

