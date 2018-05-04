Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Starting in right field Friday
McCutchen (elbow) will play right field and bat second against the Braves on Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCutchen will not be forced to miss any time after exiting Wednesday's contest following a pitch to his elbow in the bottom of the fourth inning. The outfielder received clean results from his MRI and should be fully operational moving forward.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: X-rays come back clean•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Exits after being hit by pitch•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Clubs third homer of season•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Reaches base three times•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Continues to be clutch•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...