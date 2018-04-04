Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Starts year hitting third
McCutchen has hit third for the Giants while starting in right field for each of the team's first five games to begin the season.
He put together a .341/.431/.477 line with a homer and seven RBI during spring training, but has started the season with a quiet 2-for-20 start. Despite the addition of McCutchen and Evan Longoria this offseason, the Giants have opened the season in a five-game scoring slump, with just six runs on the ledger thus far.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Solid early in spring•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Expected to play corner outfield•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Sent to San Francisco•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Club exercises 2018 option•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Finishes season on high note•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...