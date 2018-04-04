McCutchen has hit third for the Giants while starting in right field for each of the team's first five games to begin the season.

He put together a .341/.431/.477 line with a homer and seven RBI during spring training, but has started the season with a quiet 2-for-20 start. Despite the addition of McCutchen and Evan Longoria this offseason, the Giants have opened the season in a five-game scoring slump, with just six runs on the ledger thus far.