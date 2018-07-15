Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Steals eighth base
McCutchen went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Saturday against the Athletics.
McCutchen's power production has been nonexistent of late -- he has no extra-base hits in July -- but he has produced on the basepaths in that time. Since the calendar flipped, he has two stolen bases on three attempts, bringing his season total to eight. That puts him on pace for his highest single-season mark since 2014, helping him maintain fantasy viability despite disappointing production in most other areas.
