Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Steals ninth base
McCutchen went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Saturday against the Athletics.
McCutchen didn't record a hit but still managed to swipe his ninth base of the season and third in his past 10 games. He is almost certain to surpass 11 stolen bases, his highest mark since 2015. However, his disappointing .411 slugging percentage is a career low and has held back his production this season.
