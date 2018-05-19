Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Sustains bruised knee Saturday
McCutchen sustained a bruised knee on a slide and exited Saturday's win over the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
McCutchen went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run and was replaced in right field by Gregor Blanco for the start of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old is considered day-to-day and could be available for Sunday's series finale, but with an off day Monday, the team could illustrate additional caution with the veteran outfielder.
