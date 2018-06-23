Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Swipes sixth base Friday
McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Padres.
McCutchen was able to successfully nab his sixth stolen base of the season after getting thrown out on his previous two steal attempts. The 31-year-old has been heating up with the warm summer air, slashing .301/.326/.566 with five homers, 14 RBI and two steals over 21 games in June.
