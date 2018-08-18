Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Three hits in loss to Reds

McCutchen went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

He headed into Friday's tilt stuck in a 4-for-33 (.121) slump over his prior 10 games, so Cutch's performance was a relief for wary fantasy GMs. The 31-year-old now sports a .257/.355/.417 slash line on the year, and the steal was his 10th -- the ninth time in 10 big-league seasons he's reached double digits in that category.