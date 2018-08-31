Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Trade to Yankees appears imminent
McCutchen is expected to be traded from the Giants to the Yankees in exchange for two minor-league prospects, although the deal has yet to be finalized, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The trade hasn't been made official, but both teams are nearing an agreement. The Giants owe McCutchen around $2.5 million yet this season, so the Yankees would have to be willing to absorb the remainder of his contract.
