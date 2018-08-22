Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Unlikely to play Wednesday

The Giants are likely to withhold McCutchen from the lineup Wednesday against the Mets with San Francisco expected to be working toward trading the outfielder, Robert Murray of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

McCutchen was placed on revocable waivers earlier in the week, but it remains uncertain if he cleared or if one of the MLB's other 29 teams put in a claim. Either way, it appears the 62-65 Giants, who are rapidly fading from playoff contention, are determined to get something in return for McCutchen prior to the Aug. 31 waiver deadline before he hits free agency over the winter. If the Giants do end up parting ways with McCutchen, it would likely open up more opportunities in the outfield for the likes of Alen Hanson and Austin Slater.