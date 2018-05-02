Giants' Andrew McCutchen: X-rays come back clean
McCutchen was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion after X-rays came back negative, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
McCutchen was lifted from Wednesday's contest after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch, but it appears that nothing serious occurred as a result of the incident. Consider him day-to-day for now as he eyes a return to the lineup Friday following the team's off day Thursday.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Exits after being hit by pitch•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Clubs third homer of season•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Reaches base three times•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Continues to be clutch•
-
Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Explodes for six hits and four RBI•
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...