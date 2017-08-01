Garcia was promoted to Double-A Richmond on Tuesday, according to San Jose Giants' broadcaster Joe Ritzo.

The 24-year-old backstop slashed .272/.314/.497 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 81 games with High-A San Jose. He is being brought along slowly through the Giants organization, but a strong showing with Double-A Richmond could see him start next year at Triple-A. Garcia's path to the majors is clearly blocked by Buster Posey, but if injury or a relocation afforded the catcher a chance to reach the majors in 2018, he could be an impact fantasy player at a very shallow position.