Slater (hamstring) has been cleared for baseball activities, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Slater has been out with a strained hamstring since mid-March. His original timeline held that he'd return in three or four weeks, though he might wind up missing a bit more than that. He's set to be reevaluated when the Giants return home next Friday, at which point a clearer timeline should emerge.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Heads to IL•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Still being held out of workouts•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Diagnosed with strained hamstring•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Getting MRI on calf•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Pulled early due to calf cramp•