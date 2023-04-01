Slater (hamstring) has been cleared for baseball activities, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Slater has been out with a strained hamstring since mid-March. His original timeline held that he'd return in three or four weeks, though he might wind up missing a bit more than that. He's set to be reevaluated when the Giants return home next Friday, at which point a clearer timeline should emerge.

