Slater agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slater had a career-high 325 plate appearances last year and posted a .264/.366/.408 slash line with seven home runs and 12 steals. The 30-year-old has carved out a role against left-handed pitching in San Francisco over the past few years and is likely to be used similarly in 2023.