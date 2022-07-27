Slater is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slater had started in center field in all but one of the Giants' first six games out of the All-Star break, going 2-for-17 with three walks over that stretch. He benefited from the Giants facing a heavy slate of left-handed pitching, but Slater will be on the bench Wednesday against a right-hander (Zac Gallen). Expect Slater to continue filling a short-side platoon role in the outfield while lefties Joc Pederson, Mike Yastrzemski, Luis Gonzalez and LaMonte Wade all slot in ahead of him in the pecking order versus right-handed pitching.