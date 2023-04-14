Slater (hamstring) was cleared Friday to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
San Francisco is hurting for outfield help, but Slater might spend several days in the minors after missing the final stretch of spring training and the first three weeks of the regular season due to a left hamstring strain. He's not expected to join the Giants on their current road trip, which runs through next Wednesday.
