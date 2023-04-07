Giants manager Gabe Kapler said on Friday that Slater (hamstring) is likely to debut during the team's next road trip, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This puts him in line to return some time between April 14-19. Slater has been sidelined with a strained hamstring since March 16 and was just cleared for baseball activity Saturday. Once he returns, Slater will likely slide into an outfield depth role.