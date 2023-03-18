Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced that Austin Slater strained his hamstring, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Slater was originally announced to have been removed from Thursday's Cactus League game with calf cramps, but imaging has revealed the strain. The outfielder is now in danger of missing Opening Day, as there's less than two weeks until the Giants take on the Yankees in regular season play. A trip to the injured list seems more likely than not.
