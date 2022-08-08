Slater went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in a 6-4 win Sunday in Oakland.
Slater pinch hit for Joc Pederson in the fifth inning and drove in a run with a double. He also walked in the ninth and stole second. He is now 9-for-9 in stolen base attempts and 40-for-43 in his big-league career. The double was just his second hit this month as he's 2-for-21 in six appearances. He has a well above-average 12.6 walk percentage this season and a .372 OBP.
