Slater was removed from Sunday's game against the Padres due to left wrist discomfort, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Slater went 0-for-2 with a strikeout to begin Sunday's matchup, but he experienced wrist discomfort after his second at-bat and was removed from the game. The 29-year-old will likely be evaluated ahead of Monday's series opener against the Mets and should be considered day-to-day for now.