Slater will start in left field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

The righty-hitting Slater will stick in the lineup for a sixth consecutive game, though it's worth noting that the Giants have faced five southpaws during that stretch. Even with Joc Pederson (concussion) on the injured list and with Darin Ruf having recently been traded to the Mets, Slater is still expected to serve largely as a short-side platoon option in the outfield for San Francisco.