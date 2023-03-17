Slater will have an MRI performed on his calf Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Slater had to be pulled from Thursday's game against Seattle after experiencing cramping in his calf. His injury is thought to be relatively minor, but the test results will provide a more definitive answer.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Pulled early due to calf cramp•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Making first OF start Thursday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: In lineup for spring debut•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: To resume throwing Friday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: MRI comes back clean•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Out at least one more week•