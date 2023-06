Slater is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Mets, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Slater will take a seat after he went 1-for-8 with a solo home run and four strikeouts over the last two games of the team's series with Toronto. Joc Pederson will start in right field while Wilmer Flores enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats second in the series opener with New York.