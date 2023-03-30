The Giants placed Slater (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Slater suffered a left hamstring strain March 16 and is expected to require 3-to-4 weeks to recover from the injury, so his absence will more than likely extend into late April. Whenever he completes a rehab assignment and is deemed ready to rejoin the Giants, the righty-hitting Slater is projected to fill a short-side platoon role in the outfield.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Still being held out of workouts•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Diagnosed with strained hamstring•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Getting MRI on calf•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Pulled early due to calf cramp•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Making first OF start Thursday•