The Giants placed Slater (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Slater suffered a left hamstring strain March 16 and is expected to require 3-to-4 weeks to recover from the injury, so his absence will more than likely extend into late April. Whenever he completes a rehab assignment and is deemed ready to rejoin the Giants, the righty-hitting Slater is projected to fill a short-side platoon role in the outfield.

