Slater went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers.
Slater opened the bottom of the first inning with a homer on the fourth pitch he saw from Julio Urias. That was ultimately all the offense the Giants needed for the win. Through six games since he returned from a wrist injury, Slater is 4-for-16 (.250) with a homer, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. That's right in line with his season production -- he's slashing .250/.371/.425 with three homers, two triples, a double, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases in 97 plate appearances. He should be in the lineup versus most left-handed pitchers.