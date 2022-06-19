Slater went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Slater continues to serve as the Giants' main leadoff hitter versus southpaws, and he's done well. His homer Saturday was his fourth of the season and his second in June. He's slashing .241/.374/.437 with 14 RBI, 17 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. While he has a slight reverse OPS split this year -- .845 versus righties, .714 versus lefties -- that stands in contrast dramatically to his career rates. He's yet to command more than the short side of a platoon in center field, though he also often appears off the bench.