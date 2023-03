Slater (elbow) is leading off as the designated hitter Sunday against the Athletics in a Cactus League contest, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater will be making his spring training debut after missing the start of the exhibition season with right elbow neuritis. The 29-year-old will begin action as the DH, but should progress into playing in the field in the coming days. Slater does not appear to be in damage of missing Opening Day at this stage.