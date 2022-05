Slater (knee) isn't starting but is available off the bench Saturday against the Nationals, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater suffered the knee injury when he collided with the outfield wall Friday and attempted to play through the issue Saturday, though he was forced to exit early. The 29-year-old won't start Sunday with righty Josiah Gray pitching for Washington, but he may be available off the bench.