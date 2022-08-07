Slater went 0-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.
Slater entered the game as a pinch hitter, drew a walk, stole second and scored in the sixth inning. With a stolen base in each of his last two games, Slater is up to eight thefts without getting caught this season. He's maintained a .267/.369/.406 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI and 37 runs scored in mainly a short-side platoon role.
