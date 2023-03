Slater's MRI on his right elbow revealed no structural damage, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slater is currently sitting out for a week while dealing with elbow neuritis in his right elbow, but the clean imaging suggests he should be back shortly. The versatile right-handed hitter slashed .242/.337/.392 over 259 plate appearances for the Giants in 2022 with seven homers, and he should be a key cog for the San Francisco bench this summer.