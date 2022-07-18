Slater went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.

For the second time in three games, Slater got aboard four times. He's hitting .455 (20-for-44) in July, and the strong hitting has allowed him to snag a couple of starts against right-handed pitchers in the last week. The outfielder's surge has his season slash line up to .303/.406/.461 with five home runs, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored, six stolen bases, five doubles and two triples this year. Manager Gabe Kapler is still likely to platoon Slater, though he could push for more playing time if LaMonte Wade and Luis Gonzalez continue to struggle after the All-Star break.