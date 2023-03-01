The Giants announced Wednesday that Slater has been diagnosed with right elbow neuritis and will be shut down for the next week before being re-evaluated, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The outfielder was scratched from the lineup ahead of last Saturday's spring opener due to the injury and has yet to play in a Cactus League game. Slater's status for the start of the 2023 season is up in the air, but more information on his condition should be available next week. When healthy, the righty-hitting Slater should be in store for a short-side platoon role in the San Francisco outfield.