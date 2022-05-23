Slater was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left wrist inflammation Monday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Slater was removed with the injury from Sunday's game against the Mets and will now miss at least the next 10 days. Though no formal timetable was announced, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that a minimum stay is realistic. Stuart Fairchild was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is starting in center field and hitting ninth Monday. Prior to the injury, Slater had hit .250/.388/.391 across 80 plate appearances.